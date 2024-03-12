NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Why Did BJP Replace Manohar Lal With Nayab Saini?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Haryana New CM: Haryana's new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has taken oath as CM. Who is Nayab Singh Saini and why has BJP madeNayab Singh Saini the new Chief Minister of Haryana in place of Manohar Lal? Watch the big debate on Haryana politics with Pradeep Bhandari in Taal Thok Ke.

