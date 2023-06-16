NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Why did the BJP spokesperson say... 'Muslims are dishonest or infidels'

Jun 16, 2023
There is not even a year left for the 2024 elections. The echo of UCC is being heard again in the election battle. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has alleged that the Modi government at the Center is running the agenda of polarization to hide its failures. So on the other hand Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Samajwadi Party and TMC have also besieged the central government on UCC. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show

