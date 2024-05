videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why Opposition furious over PM Modi's meditation?

Sonam | Updated: May 31, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Prime Minister Modi is also meditating at the place where Swami Vivekananda had meditated in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister is meditating at Vivekananda Rock Memorial Rock in Kanyakumari, on the far south coast of India. The Prime Minister will remain in meditation till tomorrow, the day of final voting. The opposition is raising questions on PM Modi's meditation in the middle of elections.