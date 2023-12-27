videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why Rahul Gandhi starting Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 from Manipur?

| Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: The election market for 2024 has started getting ready. In such a situation, the re-launching date of Mohabbat Ki Dukaan has also arrived. The leader is the same, the pattern of the journey is the same. Just the branding is new. Congress today announced Rahul Gandhi's second visit to India. Last time BJP had taken jokes on the name Bharat Jodo Yatra. Told you how to reconnect the disconnected? That is why this time the branding has been changed and the Yatra has been named 'Bharat Nyaya Yatra'. There are two more questions regarding the journey. First, will Bharat Nyaya Yatra 24 be able to bring about the Rajyoga of Congress and Rahul Gandhi? Because the last visit did not yield significant election results. The second question is whether INDI Alliance will also run with Rahul Gandhi? Because there are reports of anger between Mamta-Kejriwal-Akhilesh. And there is uncertainty regarding Nitish, news of a reversal may come at any time.