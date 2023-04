videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why the glorification of the mafia?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

A poster of Atiq Ahmed was put up in Beed, Maharashtra, in which the mafia has described Atiq as a martyr. Police has arrested 3 people who put up the posters. Earlier, the Muslim card was also played on Asad's encounter. So on the other hand Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke has called Atiq Ahmed's death as oppression. Watch the debate today on this big issue with anchor Deepak Chaurasia in the show Taal Thok Ke.