Taal Thok Ke: Why the procession of Hindus on the target every time?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Violence erupted between two groups in Haryana's Nuh on Monday after stones were pelted at a Hindu organisation's religious procession. Two Home Guard personnel were killed in the violence and at least 15 others, including many police personnel, were injured. Several vehicles were also set on fire. The internet services have been shut in the area amid "intense communal situation" and reinforcements have been rushed to Nuh from neighbouring districts. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it is dispatching 15 additional companies of central forces to Haryana from outside the state.

