Taal Thok Ke: Will Mamata Banerjee allow Hindus to live in Bengal or not?, says BJP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

Amid violence in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that some people are planning to incite riots on Hanuman Jayanti after Ram Navami. On this statement of Mamta, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that if Mamta Banerjee already knows that riots are going to happen then what action she is taking.