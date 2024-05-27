Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: 'Yogi model' BJP's trump card in Purvanchal?

Sonam|Updated: May 27, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Will the last round of battle be on the mafia? These questions are being raised because from PM Modi to UP CM Yogi, who is busy in the election campaign for the last phase, they are attacking the mafia fiercely in every rally. In the seventh phase, elections will be held on 13 important seats of Purvanchal. Mafias have had influence in the previous elections in this area. But after the death of Mukhtar and Atiq, claims are being made that mafia rule will be completely ended in UP.

