Taal Thok Ke: What will be new in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'?

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Congress today announced Rahul Gandhi's second visit to India. Last time BJP had taken jokes on the name Bharat Jodo Yatra. Told you how to reconnect the disconnected? That is why this time the branding has been changed and the Yatra has been named 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'.

