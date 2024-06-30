videoDetails

Takshak snake recovered from Bihar's Valmikinagar

| Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Takshak Naag News: You must have heard the name Takshak Naag in Mahabharata and Bhagwat Kathas. But today we will show you Takshak of the same Mahabharata period. That too wrapped around the branches of the tree, this is Takshak Naag. That rare species of snakes which is rarely seen in this forest. This Takshak Naag came out of Valmiki Tiger Reserve on Indo Nepal border and reached the residential area. The incident is of Sanjay Patel's house located in Tanki Bazaar. Where this Takshak Naag was found wrapped around the latch of the door of the house. The family members got scared after seeing the rare species of snake and immediately informed the forest department. And the forest department team reached the spot and the rescue of Takshak started. As soon as Takshak was rescued and left in the forest, it sat on the branches of the trees. This is the specialty of Takshak snakes that they fly from one branch of the tree to another.