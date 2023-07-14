trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635423
Tamil Is The Oldest Language In The World: PM Modi Calls It Matter Of Pride For India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at La Seine Musicale on July 13, underlining India's diverse culture by highlighting the fact that there are over 100 languages with around 1000 dialects, that thirty-two thousand newspapers are printed every day in these different languages, and that news is broadcasted through nine hundred different news channels, including regional ones.
