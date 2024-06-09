Advertisement
BJP president will become minister- sources

|Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to take oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time today. Preparations are going on for which. The process of arrival of special guests has also started. Calls are being made to all the leaders to take oath as ministers. But, the biggest question is, who will be given the command of the Indian Foreign Ministry in Modi Government 3.0? Meanwhile, a big news has also come out about JP Nadda. He can also be made a minister.

Watch Full list of Cabinet Ministers in Narendra Modi Government 3.0
'Work will be done at a faster pace during this tenure', says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu
Discussion over tea with leaders at PM's residence ends ahead of Oath Ceremony
Narayan Rane will not become a minister - sources
'NDA has come to win the election...'says TDP Spokesperson in debate
