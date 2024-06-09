videoDetails

BJP president will become minister- sources

| Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to take oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time today. Preparations are going on for which. The process of arrival of special guests has also started. Calls are being made to all the leaders to take oath as ministers. But, the biggest question is, who will be given the command of the Indian Foreign Ministry in Modi Government 3.0? Meanwhile, a big news has also come out about JP Nadda. He can also be made a minister.