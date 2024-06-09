videoDetails

'Work will be done at a faster pace during this tenure', says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

| Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to take oath today along with his cabinet. Many ministers of his cabinet can also take oath during his swearing-in ceremony. At present, the names of many leaders are in the forefront for Modi 3.0 cabinet. Meanwhile, a statement of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has come out. Naidu said that work will be done at a faster pace during this tenure.