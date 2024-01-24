trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713331
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai

Jan 24, 2024
the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurates the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai. This newly-constructed arena is a testament to the state's commitment to preserving traditional sports and promoting cultural events.

Assam Police STF Seizes 4000 KG of Marijuana Valued at Rs 10 Crore in Guwahati
Assam Police STF Seizes 4000 KG of Marijuana Valued at Rs 10 Crore in Guwahati
National Girl Child Day Celebration by Odisha Health Department in Bhubaneswar
National Girl Child Day Celebration by Odisha Health Department in Bhubaneswar
Conch Shell Ceremony, Maharashtra and Pune Delegation in Ayodhya at Hanumangarhi
Conch Shell Ceremony, Maharashtra and Pune Delegation in Ayodhya at Hanumangarhi
Inauguration of Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Inauguration of Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Sharad Pawar's grandson appears before ED
Sharad Pawar's grandson appears before ED

