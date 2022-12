Tamil Nadu: ‘Mahadeepam’ lit for ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:35 PM IST

‘Mahadeepam’ lit atop hillock near Sri Subramaniaswamy temple in Thiruparankundram of Tamil Nadu on December 06. It was done on the occasion of ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival. ‘Karthigai Deepam’ is the festival of lights that is observed mainly by Hindu Tamils.