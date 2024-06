videoDetails

Tanker mafia caught on camera!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 05:52 PM IST

Delhi Water Crisis: Amidst the scorching heat, the water shortage in Delhi is not ending. Meanwhile, a big hearing took place in the Supreme Court regarding the Delhi water crisis. During this, Himachal government said that it does not have extra water to help Delhi. Meanwhile, a shocking video has surfaced. In this video, tanker mafia is seen stealing water.