Target killing of policemen and journalists is happening in Bihar – Chirag Paswan

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Bihar Crime News: Journalist Vimal has been murdered in Araria district of Bihar. Journalist Vimal Kumar was murdered by 4 criminals at his house on Friday morning. After which Chirag Paswan has attacked the Bihar government. He said that target killing of policemen and journalists is happening in Bihar.
