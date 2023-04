videoDetails

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition Revealed With Larger Touchscreen, Added Tech | Tata | Nexon EV

| Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition is finally a part of the compact SUV's variant line-up, and although, it comes a little late to the part, it does comes with more features.