Taxi Accident On Jammu-Srinagar Highway: 10 Dead In Gorge Plunge

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
A tragic taxi accident occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, resulting in the loss of 10 lives as the cab plunged into a 300-meter gorge near Battery Chashma in Ramban area. Responding swiftly, J&K Police, SDRF, and civil QRT Ramban are actively engaged in rescue operations at the site of the incident.

