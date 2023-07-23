trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639218
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taxi Catches Fire At Tughlakabad, No Casuality Reported

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
A massive fire broke out in a taxi near Tughlakabad Metro in Delhi. Car rider narrowly escaped in the accident. The fire was so strong that the car was burnt to ashes.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Situation worsens after heavy rains in Gujarat
play icon4:39
Situation worsens after heavy rains in Gujarat
Violence between two communities in Manipur's Churachandpur
play icon10:38
Violence between two communities in Manipur's Churachandpur
Himachal Flood update: Orange alert for heavy rains in Himachal, possibility of heavy rains till July 25
play icon6:20
Himachal Flood update: Orange alert for heavy rains in Himachal, possibility of heavy rains till July 25
Gujarat Flood: 'Red Alert' of heavy rains in Gujarat, heavy rain expected in coastal areas for 3-4 days
play icon6:58
Gujarat Flood: 'Red Alert' of heavy rains in Gujarat, heavy rain expected in coastal areas for 3-4 days
Pakistani Seema Haider: Seema Haider's petition to the President, seeking permission to live in India along with her husband
play icon6:51
Pakistani Seema Haider: Seema Haider's petition to the President, seeking permission to live in India along with her husband
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Situation worsens after heavy rains in Gujarat
play icon4:39
Situation worsens after heavy rains in Gujarat
Violence between two communities in Manipur's Churachandpur
play icon10:38
Violence between two communities in Manipur's Churachandpur
Himachal Flood update: Orange alert for heavy rains in Himachal, possibility of heavy rains till July 25
play icon6:20
Himachal Flood update: Orange alert for heavy rains in Himachal, possibility of heavy rains till July 25
Gujarat Flood: 'Red Alert' of heavy rains in Gujarat, heavy rain expected in coastal areas for 3-4 days
play icon6:58
Gujarat Flood: 'Red Alert' of heavy rains in Gujarat, heavy rain expected in coastal areas for 3-4 days
Pakistani Seema Haider: Seema Haider's petition to the President, seeking permission to live in India along with her husband
play icon6:51
Pakistani Seema Haider: Seema Haider's petition to the President, seeking permission to live in India along with her husband
delhi fire news,tughlakabad news,tughlakabad village news,Delhi fire,Delhi News,Breaking News,delhi fire video,delhi mukherjee nagar fire news,Delhi Mukherjee Nagar Fire,Latest News,delhi fire news today,mukherjee nagar fire news,delhi fire update,Delhi,Hindi News,delhi building fire video,Fire in Delhi,delhi fire death count,delhi fire x,Delhi building fire,Top news,delhi fire news today in hindi,delhi fire death toll,delhi coaching center fire news,