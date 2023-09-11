trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660957
TDP workers stage protest against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in various districts | Andhra Pradesh

Sep 11, 2023
Telugu Desam Party workers staged a protest in several districts of Andhra Pradesh on September 11. The protests were held in West Godavari, Chittoor and Tirupati.
