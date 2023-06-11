NewsVideos
videoDetails

Team India 280 runs away from becoming champion, will Kohli make the impossible possible?

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Team India: To win the title of World Test Championship, Australia has set a huge target of 444 runs in front of Team India and India's batsmen Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are present at the crease. In the fourth innings, Team India has so far scored 164 runs losing 3 wickets. On the last day of this final match, India has to score 280 more runs in 90 overs.

All Videos

WTC Final: 5th day's play started, after 10 years the dream of trophy will be fulfilled!
10:38
WTC Final: 5th day's play started, after 10 years the dream of trophy will be fulfilled!
There is so much arrogance in the PM that even the SC does not believe in it - said Kejriwal
7:14
There is so much arrogance in the PM that even the SC does not believe in it - said Kejriwal
AAP's mega rally against ordinance, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
12:3
AAP's mega rally against ordinance, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
'Through Operation Ganga, We Brought Everyone Back To India': EAM S Jaishankar recalls success of ‘Operation Ganga’
1:26
'Through Operation Ganga, We Brought Everyone Back To India': EAM S Jaishankar recalls success of ‘Operation Ganga’
AAP's rally against Centre's ordinance, Kejriwal said - Dictatorship has to be ended
23:42
AAP's rally against Centre's ordinance, Kejriwal said - Dictatorship has to be ended

Trending Videos

10:38
WTC Final: 5th day's play started, after 10 years the dream of trophy will be fulfilled!
7:14
There is so much arrogance in the PM that even the SC does not believe in it - said Kejriwal
12:3
AAP's mega rally against ordinance, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi
1:26
'Through Operation Ganga, We Brought Everyone Back To India': EAM S Jaishankar recalls success of ‘Operation Ganga’
23:42
AAP's rally against Centre's ordinance, Kejriwal said - Dictatorship has to be ended
World Test Championship Final,Virat Kohli,virat kohli troll,Sashi Tharoor,Rahane,Shardul Thakur,WTC final,wtc final 2023,WTC 2023,live india vs aus,Ind Vs Aus,world test final live,india vs aus live,aus vs ind wtc 2023 live,wtc 2023 live,india vs aus live final,WTC Final Live,india vs australia rivalry,ind vs aus live final today,India vs Australia,india vs australia test series,aus vs ind live score,india vs aus live final match,aus vs ind,indian cricket team,Zee News,test ka tiger,Rohit Sharma,