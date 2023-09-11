trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661024
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Team India has set a target of 357 runs for Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Team India has set a target of 357 runs for Pakistan. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 runs and KL remained unbeaten on 111 runs. Earlier, Shubman Gill (58 runs) and Rohit Sharma (56 runs) were out. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have added an unbeaten 233 runs for the third wicket.
Follow Us

All Videos

G20 Summit: When Opposition Joined PM Modi At Gala Dinner, From CM Stalin To Nitish And Hemant Soren
play icon3:42
G20 Summit: When Opposition Joined PM Modi At Gala Dinner, From CM Stalin To Nitish And Hemant Soren
Why did SP spokesperson say about dog catching?
play icon9:13
Why did SP spokesperson say about dog catching?
Outcry due to flood and rain in UP
play icon6:45
Outcry due to flood and rain in UP
PM Modi strong statement on Khalistan!
play icon5:52
PM Modi strong statement on Khalistan!
PM Modi gave a big statement after talks with Saudi Arabia!
play icon5:13
PM Modi gave a big statement after talks with Saudi Arabia!

Trending Videos

G20 Summit: When Opposition Joined PM Modi At Gala Dinner, From CM Stalin To Nitish And Hemant Soren
play icon3:42
G20 Summit: When Opposition Joined PM Modi At Gala Dinner, From CM Stalin To Nitish And Hemant Soren
Why did SP spokesperson say about dog catching?
play icon9:13
Why did SP spokesperson say about dog catching?
Outcry due to flood and rain in UP
play icon6:45
Outcry due to flood and rain in UP
PM Modi strong statement on Khalistan!
play icon5:52
PM Modi strong statement on Khalistan!
PM Modi gave a big statement after talks with Saudi Arabia!
play icon5:13
PM Modi gave a big statement after talks with Saudi Arabia!
virat kohli pakistan match,KL Rahul,Shoaib Akhtar,Aakash Chopra,india pakistan live match,india pakistan match,india pakistan ka match,india pakistan live,India Pakistan,india pakistan asia cup 2023,india pakistan match highlights,india pakistan cricket live,india pakistan live match today,India Pakistan cricket match,india pakistan match today,India Pakistan Asia Cup,india pak live match,India Pakistan cricket,