trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689435
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Team India Jersey Breaking: Why is Mamata Banerjee angry with Team India's practice jersey?

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Team India Jersey Breaking: Bengal CM is furious over the saffron jersey of Team India.. Attacking BJP, Mamata Banerjee said that efforts are being made to give saffron color to everything. He said that the saffron color of the jersey is their agenda, they can get something only from the advertisement. They create riots during elections. Mamta Banerjee said that the painting of the metro station has also been made saffron, this is not at all a hoax.
Follow Us

All Videos

CM Yogi Action on Halal Certification: Yogi government's crackdown on Halal production companies
Play Icon2:38
CM Yogi Action on Halal Certification: Yogi government's crackdown on Halal production companies
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Rescue operation stopped after fear of tunnel collapse
Play Icon5:59
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Rescue operation stopped after fear of tunnel collapse
SUPER 80 News: JP Nadda jumps into Rajasthan election battle
Play Icon7:3
SUPER 80 News: JP Nadda jumps into Rajasthan election battle
MP Record Voting Breaking: Record voting recorded in Madhya Pradesh
Play Icon0:51
MP Record Voting Breaking: Record voting recorded in Madhya Pradesh
SUPER 80 News: PM Modi will campaign in Bharatpur and Nagaur today
Play Icon9:36
SUPER 80 News: PM Modi will campaign in Bharatpur and Nagaur today

Trending Videos

CM Yogi Action on Halal Certification: Yogi government's crackdown on Halal production companies
play icon2:38
CM Yogi Action on Halal Certification: Yogi government's crackdown on Halal production companies
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Rescue operation stopped after fear of tunnel collapse
play icon5:59
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Rescue operation stopped after fear of tunnel collapse
SUPER 80 News: JP Nadda jumps into Rajasthan election battle
play icon7:3
SUPER 80 News: JP Nadda jumps into Rajasthan election battle
MP Record Voting Breaking: Record voting recorded in Madhya Pradesh
play icon0:51
MP Record Voting Breaking: Record voting recorded in Madhya Pradesh
SUPER 80 News: PM Modi will campaign in Bharatpur and Nagaur today
play icon9:36
SUPER 80 News: PM Modi will campaign in Bharatpur and Nagaur today
Mamata Banerjee alleged BJP,Indian cricket team jerseys,West Bengal,Mamata Banerjee,CM Banerjee,TMC,Trinamool Congress,West Bengal government,TMC government,BJP,Central government,BJP government,Modi government,indian cricket team,Saffron color controversy,BSP,Mayawati,World Cup,World Cup 2023,Mamata Banerjee,West Bengal,team india world cup final,ahmedabad wc 2023 final,mamata prange jerst bjp saffron,india news in hindi,Latest India News Updates,