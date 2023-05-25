NewsVideos
videoDetails

Team India Legend Anil Kumble Spotted With AB de Villiers, Brett Lee Post Lunch In Bandra

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Anil Kumble, a former Indian spinner, was seen on May 25 in Bandra, Mumbai, with AB de Villiers, a former South African batter.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Rashid Sharif furious with Anchor's question
9:16
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Rashid Sharif furious with Anchor's question
New Parliament Inauguration: Mayawati came in support of Modi government
6:41
New Parliament Inauguration: Mayawati came in support of Modi government
Actor Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Spotted Together In Bandra
0:27
Actor Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Spotted Together In Bandra
Sanjana Sanghi Looks Stylish In Crop Top And Unbuttoned Jacket As She Leaves For IIFA 2023
0:48
Sanjana Sanghi Looks Stylish In Crop Top And Unbuttoned Jacket As She Leaves For IIFA 2023
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition to Modi.. to any extent?
54:7
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition to Modi.. to any extent?

Trending Videos

9:16
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Rashid Sharif furious with Anchor's question
6:41
New Parliament Inauguration: Mayawati came in support of Modi government
0:27
Actor Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Spotted Together In Bandra
0:48
Sanjana Sanghi Looks Stylish In Crop Top And Unbuttoned Jacket As She Leaves For IIFA 2023
54:7
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition to Modi.. to any extent?