Team India Vijay Parade LIVE: T20 World Champion Team India Victory Parade Live

Sonam|Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Team India Victory Parade LIVE Update: Team India's Victory Parade LIVE. The Indian cricket team returned to India after defeating South Africa in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Team India then reached Maurya Hotel in Delhi and from there the Indian team went to the Prime Minister's residence, where PM Modi met Team India. Now the Indian team has reached Mumbai. Team India will participate in the victory parade. During this period there will be a road show from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium. There is a huge crowd of people in Mumbai before the Victory Parade.

