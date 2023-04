videoDetails

Tej Pratap gave an ultimatum to Bageshwar Baba! Said a big thing at the court in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Tej Pratap said 'If Dhirendra Shastri gives the message of brotherhood in the society, then only his entry can be done in Bihar, but if he is coming to make Hindu-Muslim fight, then first of all I will oppose him.'