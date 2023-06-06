NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tej Pratap Yadav attacked Bageshwar Baba without naming him

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Tej Pratap Yadav on Bageshwar Baba: Bihar government minister Tej Pratap Yadav has made a big attack on Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. Addressing the public meeting without taking his name, he said, 'Many Babas have come and gone to Bihar, we are a bigger Baba than them'.

All Videos

When Joe Biden asked for PM Modi's autograph, know how is India-America relations?
2:21
When Joe Biden asked for PM Modi's autograph, know how is India-America relations?
Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
6:24
Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
20:25
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
1:45
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra
1:22
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra

Trending Videos

2:21
When Joe Biden asked for PM Modi's autograph, know how is India-America relations?
6:24
Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
20:25
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
1:45
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
1:22
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra
tej pratap yadav on bageshwar dham,tej pratap yadav on bageshwar baba,tej pratap yadav on bageshwar dham status,tej pratap yadav on baba,bageshwar dham sarkar on tej pratap yadav,Bihar,Bihar minister,bihar minister tej pratap yadav,bihar minister tej pratap yadav on bageshwar baba,bageshwar dham baba,bageshwar dham baba patna,bageshwar dham baba patna darbar,patna mein bageshwar dham baba ka darbar,bageshwar dham baba patna divya darbar,Patna,Zee News,Hindi News,