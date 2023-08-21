trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651618
Tej Pratap Yadav changed the name of Atal Park to Coconut Park in Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
The name of Atal Park in Bihar's Patna has been changed. Its new name has been kept as Coconut Park.
