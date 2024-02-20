trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723067
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar ahead of upcoming elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us
Amidst the political turmoil in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav has made a big attack on Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav says, 'Nitish Kumar has no vision'. To know Tejashwi Yadav's full statement watch this report.

All Videos

Mamata Banerjee writes letter to PM Modi over Aadhar Card Deactivation
Play Icon03:44
Mamata Banerjee writes letter to PM Modi over Aadhar Card Deactivation
CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat On Sandeshkhali Incident: Raises Alarm On Women Harassment In Sandeshkhali, West Bengal
Play Icon01:35
CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat On Sandeshkhali Incident: Raises Alarm On Women Harassment In Sandeshkhali, West Bengal
After order of Highcourt Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali Violence
Play Icon01:35
After order of Highcourt Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali Violence
Jai Siya Ram' Slogan Resounds As Uttarakhand Chief Minister And Cabinet Ministers Embark On Ayodhya Journey
Play Icon00:16
Jai Siya Ram' Slogan Resounds As Uttarakhand Chief Minister And Cabinet Ministers Embark On Ayodhya Journey
Jammu Kashmir Snowfall: Gulmarg receives 16 inches of snowfall
Play Icon04:10
Jammu Kashmir Snowfall: Gulmarg receives 16 inches of snowfall

Trending Videos

Mamata Banerjee writes letter to PM Modi over Aadhar Card Deactivation
play icon3:44
Mamata Banerjee writes letter to PM Modi over Aadhar Card Deactivation
CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat On Sandeshkhali Incident: Raises Alarm On Women Harassment In Sandeshkhali, West Bengal
play icon1:35
CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat On Sandeshkhali Incident: Raises Alarm On Women Harassment In Sandeshkhali, West Bengal
After order of Highcourt Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali Violence
play icon1:35
After order of Highcourt Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali Violence
Jai Siya Ram' Slogan Resounds As Uttarakhand Chief Minister And Cabinet Ministers Embark On Ayodhya Journey
play icon0:16
Jai Siya Ram' Slogan Resounds As Uttarakhand Chief Minister And Cabinet Ministers Embark On Ayodhya Journey
Jammu Kashmir Snowfall: Gulmarg receives 16 inches of snowfall
play icon4:10
Jammu Kashmir Snowfall: Gulmarg receives 16 inches of snowfall