videoDetails

Tejashwi Yadav's counter attack on PM Modi

Sonam | Updated: May 26, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: RJD leader and former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav has given a statement to counter Modi's jail sentence. Yuva Yadav has written an open letter to Modi. The youth say that Modi has made the farmers of Bihar a threat to the jail enterprise. Watch this report