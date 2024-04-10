Advertisement
Tejashwi's reaction on video of eating fish

Apr 10, 2024
Tejashwi Yadav Reaction on Fish Eating Video: Amidst the political turmoil, the video of Tejashwi Yadav eating fish was going viral. On which Giriraj Singh attacked Tejashwi. Now Tejashwi Yadav's statement came out.

