videoDetails

Tejasswi Prakash Wears Bodycon Dress, Netizens Spot ‘Hickey’ on her Neck - Watch

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

Tejasswi Prakash became a household name after winning the most popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 15.' She has gained a huge fan following with her amazing performance in the daily soap 'Naagin 6.' She often shares pictures and videos with beau Karan Kundrra on social media and receive a lot of love. Recently, the actress made headlines when she was spotted outside a salon flaunting her hickey in a deep-neck bodycon dress. Tejasswi looked stunning in a deep-neck brown bodycon dress as she stepped out of a salon in Mumbai. As the actress was papped, her hickey got highlighted in the lights and cameras and fans have taken good notice of it.