Telangana Opinion Poll 2023: who will get the support of the public?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Voting for the assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The results of which will come on December 3. All the parties have put their full strength to win but amidst all this, ZEE NEWS and MATRIZE have brought for you an opinion poll on Telangana elections. What is in the minds of the people of Telangana? Which issues, which party and which leaders do they see as powerful? See the latest opinion poll on Telangana elections.
