Telangana Polls 2023| Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Telangana, the youngest state in India, is set to vote on November 30 after witnessing high-decibel campaigning by BJP, BRS and Congress. It may be the toughest battle that Telangana will see since its formation in 2014. Telangana witnessed a high-voltage election campaigning of top national leaders including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and ruling BRS supremo KCR.
