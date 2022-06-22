NewsVideos

Ten common monsoon diseases and prevention tips

Monsoon is a delightful season as it provides a much-needed respite from the scorching summer sun. However, the rainy season also brings with it a host of infections and health woes, ranging from cough, cold and flu to viral fever and mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, etc.

|Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
Monsoon is a delightful season as it provides a much-needed respite from the scorching summer sun. However, the rainy season also brings with it a host of infections and health woes, ranging from cough, cold and flu to viral fever and mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, etc.

All Videos

This is what you need to know about the tribal communities of India
This is what you need to know about the tribal communities of India
Agenda India Ka: Maharashtra Crisis- Uddhav Thackeray makes an emotional appeal during facebook live
38:12
Agenda India Ka: Maharashtra Crisis- Uddhav Thackeray makes an emotional appeal during facebook live
What’s causing the wildfires in Europe so early this summer?
What’s causing the wildfires in Europe so early this summer?
Taal Thok Ke: Is Uddhav Thackeray paying price for distancing himself from Hindutva?
1H10:59
Taal Thok Ke: Is Uddhav Thackeray paying price for distancing himself from Hindutva?
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray's Offer to Eknath Shinde!
2:46
 Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray's Offer to Eknath Shinde!

Trending Videos

This is what you need to know about the tribal communities of India
38:12
Agenda India Ka: Maharashtra Crisis- Uddhav Thackeray makes an emotional appeal during facebook live
What’s causing the wildfires in Europe so early this summer?
1H10:59
Taal Thok Ke: Is Uddhav Thackeray paying price for distancing himself from Hindutva?
2:46
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray's Offer to Eknath Shinde!