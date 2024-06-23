videoDetails

Tension after riots in Jodhpur of Rajasthan

Sonam | Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 12:30 AM IST

Tension prevails in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan after communal violence. The reason for this violence near Rajaram Circle in Sursagar area is a gate being built behind the Idgah. There was a dispute about the construction of this gate about 15 years ago, after which its construction was stopped. But that agreement was broken. As soon as the people of Hindu society came to know about opening the gate of Idgah in front of Hanuman temple, they reached there to protest against it. At the same time, 200 people have been arrested after the violence.