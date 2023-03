videoDetails

Tension after violence in Bengal's Howrah during Ram Navami procession

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

A Shobha Yatra was carried out during Ram Navami in Howrah, Bengal. During the Shobha Yatra, there was a lot of stone pelting and arson was also seen in many vehicles. Big action of the police has been seen in this matter. So far 36 people have been arrested. Know in detail in this report what is the current situation.