Tension Continues in Hooghly as Rioters conducts stone pelting on Train

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

The fire of violence in Bengal is not taking its name. A train was pelted with stones last night at Risda in Hooghly. Many people gathered at Risda Railgate on Monday night and started pelting stones there.