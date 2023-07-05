trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631047
Tension in Eknath Shinde faction due to Ajit Pawar's entry

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: The factions of NCP founder Sharad Pawar (Sharad Pawar) and his own nephew Ajit Pawar (Ajit Pawar), who became deputy CM, have called separate meetings today.
Posters in support of Sharad Pawar
play icon2:15
Posters in support of Sharad Pawar
Ajit's 4 MLAs, 1 MP went back to Sharad Pawar faction
play icon2:28
Ajit's 4 MLAs, 1 MP went back to Sharad Pawar faction
Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan Centre for Sharad Pawar Meeting
play icon4:37
Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan Centre for Sharad Pawar Meeting
Sharad Pawar faction writes to EC, informs about expulsion of 9 MLAs
play icon0:41
Sharad Pawar faction writes to EC, informs about expulsion of 9 MLAs
Sharad Pawar faction makes loyalty affidavit, MLA-office bearers to take oath
play icon6:10
Sharad Pawar faction makes loyalty affidavit, MLA-office bearers to take oath
