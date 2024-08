videoDetails

Tension prevails over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ today demanding Mamata's resignation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 03:52 PM IST

The police lathi-charged the protesters who took out 'Nabanna Abhiyan' towards the Secretariat of the West Bengal Government. The demand for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has intensified in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College Hospital.