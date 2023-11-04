trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683901
Terrorist attack in Mianwali, Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Pakistan Mianwali Terrorist Attack: There has been a major terrorist attack in Pakistan. 6 terrorists entered Pakistan Mianwali airbase. As per reports, three terrorists were killed in the encounter, while three others are still active. 'Tehreek Jihad Pakistan' has taken responsibility for Pakistan Mianwali airbase terror attack.
