trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666315
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Terrorist Attack in Somalia: Somalia shaken by terrorist attack, many people died

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
Terrorist Attack in Somalia: There has been a terrorist attack in the African country Somalia. Somalia has been shaken by the terrorist attack. Many people have died in this attack.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal won silver medal in China
play icon3:56
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal won silver medal in China
Pannu's properties seized, Justin Trudeau in tension due to NIA's action
play icon8:55
Pannu's properties seized, Justin Trudeau in tension due to NIA's action
Khalistani Trudeau's bad days begin...NIA conducts 'economic strike' on Pannu
play icon6:17
Khalistani Trudeau's bad days begin...NIA conducts 'economic strike' on Pannu
Meteorological Department's alert, now rely on God, Nagpur...school-college closed
play icon0:37
Meteorological Department's alert, now rely on God, Nagpur...school-college closed
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon4:56
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal won silver medal in China
play icon3:56
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal won silver medal in China
Pannu's properties seized, Justin Trudeau in tension due to NIA's action
play icon8:55
Pannu's properties seized, Justin Trudeau in tension due to NIA's action
Khalistani Trudeau's bad days begin...NIA conducts 'economic strike' on Pannu
play icon6:17
Khalistani Trudeau's bad days begin...NIA conducts 'economic strike' on Pannu
Meteorological Department's alert, now rely on God, Nagpur...school-college closed
play icon0:37
Meteorological Department's alert, now rely on God, Nagpur...school-college closed
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon4:56
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Breaking News,Somalia,somalia terrorist attack,Terrorist attack,Somalia Attack,Terrorism,Somalia hotel attack,somalia terror attack,Terrorists,Terror attack,mogadishu terrorist attack,somalia somalia terror attack live,a mumbai-like attack in somalia,attack on hotel in somalia,kenya terrorist attack,somalia terror attacks,somalian terrorists,Somalia news,terrorists attack mall,Somali terrorists,terror attack in somalia,terrorism in somalia,