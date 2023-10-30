trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681999
Terrorist conducts Target Killing in Pulwama once again

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Pulwama Target Killing: Once again an incident of target killing in Pulwama. Terrorists have shot dead a labourer.
