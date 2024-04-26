Advertisement
Terrorist Encounter witnessed in Jammu Kashmir's Baramula

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
While voting is underway in Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces have got a huge success in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Security forces have killed 2 terrorists. But the search operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police is still on as a terrorist is suspected to be hiding.

