Terrorist Hafiz's friend killed in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Colleague killed, son missing! Lashkar recruiter murdered in Pakistan, mastermind of 26/11 is now living in terror, suspense has increased over the disappearance of Hafiz's son after his son was kidnapped by masked men. Obviously the person spreading terror himself is living in terror these days. This is the worst phase of Mumbai attacks mastermind and terrorist Hafiz. Pakistan still creates terrorist conspiracies against India every day. But the news of terrorists growing in Pakistan remains in the headlines.
