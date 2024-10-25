Advertisement
Tethered drones to provide security at Kumbh 2025

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Sanatanis from all over the world are waiting for the Maha Kumbh to be held after twelve years...and the Yogi government of UP is also ready for organizing the Kumbh...Yogi's 'Jatayu' will take charge of the security of Sanatanis on the banks of Sangam...The cameras installed for guarding the Kumbh will be of such high capacity that they will be able to keep an eye on each and every activity happening on the Sangam banks, various ghats and major routes...that is, strong arrangements have been made so that even birds cannot fly...

