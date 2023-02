videoDetails

Thailand is giving away 95 million free condoms ahead of Valentine’s Day | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 08:26 PM IST

Thailand plans to distribute 95 million free condoms to curb sexually transmitted diseases and teen pregnancy as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to promote safe sex ahead of Valentine's Day.