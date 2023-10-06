trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671544
Thalapathy Vijay’s Fans Celebrate Release Of ‘Leo’ Trailer With Great Enthusiasm, Theater Turned Into Festive Arena

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Fans of Actor Vijay on October 05 celebrated the release of the trailer of his upcoming movie ‘Leo’ in Madurai. Fans of the actor stormed in large numbers to celebrate the trailer release. They celebrated the release by bursting firecrackers.
