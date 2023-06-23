NewsVideos
Thanks Congress for admitting that you 'can't defeat PM Modi alone': Smriti Irani on Opposition Meet

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani took a jibe on the Opposition Meeting and said, "I especially thank Congress for publicly announcing that they cannot alone defeat PM Modi and that they need the support of others to do so."

